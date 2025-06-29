Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

