Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.22. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

