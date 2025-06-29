KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,699 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $421,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 432.3% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average of $453.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

