Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,582 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

