Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 216,686 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 628.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,686 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 0.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 51.1% in the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.