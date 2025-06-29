Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.25. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

