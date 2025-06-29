Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 130,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

