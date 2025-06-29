Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $254.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average is $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

