Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Westfuller Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Westfuller Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $566.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $568.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.06 and a 200 day moving average of $533.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

