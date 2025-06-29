Aljian Capital Management LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Adobe by 1,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after buying an additional 830,300 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,750,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.83 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

