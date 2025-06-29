McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.