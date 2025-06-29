3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $331,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,761,576,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,155,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,292,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,454,000 after acquiring an additional 428,502 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GS stock opened at $690.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $694.20. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

