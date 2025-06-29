The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $690.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $598.32 and its 200-day moving average is $587.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $694.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.