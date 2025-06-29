Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

