Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

Tesla, QuantumScape, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture or supply of battery-powered automobiles. This category includes automakers, battery producers and component or charging-station providers focused on zero-emission transportation. Investors buy EV stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for electric and sustainable mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.80. 55,512,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,766,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average of $331.45. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.80, a P/E/G ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 132,440,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,997,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 4.27. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,117,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,724,815. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.76.

