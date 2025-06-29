Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Amara Financial LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Amara Financial LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.6% of Amara Financial LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amara Financial LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VO stock opened at $279.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.