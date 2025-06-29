Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

