Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 470 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $307,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,833,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 292,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.