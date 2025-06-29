Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,899,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

