Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.