Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,893 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

