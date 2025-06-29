Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

