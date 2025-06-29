Convergence Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after acquiring an additional 422,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

