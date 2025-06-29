Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,524,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,275 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

