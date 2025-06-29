Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,107 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $201,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

