CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,151,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,949,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,163,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,192,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,103,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

