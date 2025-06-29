TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

