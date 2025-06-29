Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $458.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

