iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $421.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

