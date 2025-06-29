Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

