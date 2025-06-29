Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,831 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $385.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.