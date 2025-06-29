3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $409,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 439 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

Netflix stock opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,183.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,024.18. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,331.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock valued at $210,599,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

