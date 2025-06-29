1,084 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ariston Services Group grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.98.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

