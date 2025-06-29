Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.