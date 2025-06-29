Promising Utility Stocks To Watch Now – June 26th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and telecommunications—often operating under government regulation or as regional monopolies. Because their revenues tend to be stable and predictable, these stocks typically offer modest growth but reliable dividend payments, making them a defensive choice in an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,834,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,795,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $506.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.96.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 64,285,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,410,633. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

