Emerald Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $154.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.