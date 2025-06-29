Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Naviter Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Amgen by 20.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 292,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,080,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 16.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.11. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.