Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 154.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,380,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.