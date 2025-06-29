CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Holdings Reduced by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $303.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

