Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

