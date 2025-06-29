Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 406 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,385,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 21,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $549.99.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

