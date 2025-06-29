Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 28,390 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,390 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $122.39 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

