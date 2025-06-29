Analyzing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AbbVie has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $6.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. AbbVie pays out 279.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years and Merck & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Merck & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AbbVie $56.33 billion 5.70 $4.28 billion $2.35 77.40 Merck & Co., Inc. $64.17 billion 3.09 $17.12 billion $6.87 11.49

This table compares AbbVie and Merck & Co., Inc.”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AbbVie. Merck & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AbbVie and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AbbVie 0 8 16 3 2.81 Merck & Co., Inc. 1 12 6 2 2.43

AbbVie presently has a consensus target price of $211.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.16%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $109.19, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than AbbVie.

Profitability

This table compares AbbVie and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AbbVie 7.31% 412.03% 13.11% Merck & Co., Inc. 27.27% 43.23% 17.11%

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers. It also provides facial injectables, plastics and regenerative medicine, body contouring, and skincare products; botox therapeutic; Vraylar for depressive disorder; Duopa and Duodopa to treat advanced Parkinson's disease; Ubrelvy for the acute treatment of migraine in adults; and Qulipta for episodic and chronic migraine. In addition, the company offers Ozurdex for eye diseases; Lumigan/Ganfort and Alphagan/Combigan for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Restasis to increase tear production; and other eye care products. Further, it provides Mavyret/Maviret to treat chronic hepatitis C virus genotype 1-6 infection; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy; Lupron to treat advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids; Linzess/Constella to treat irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic idiopathic constipation; and Synthroid for hypothyroidism. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; REGENXBIO Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; and Genentech, Inc., as well as collaboration with Tentarix Biotherapeutics, LP to develop conditionally-active and multi-specific biologics for oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock, and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rahway, NJ.

