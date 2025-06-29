Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 976 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6%

AbbVie stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

