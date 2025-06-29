iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $194.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.91. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
