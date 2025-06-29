Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

