Root Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Root Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPLG stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

