Top Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – June 28th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, and Sunrun are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing or monetizing digital content—everything from streaming video and music to social networking, online publishing and digital advertising. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of internet-driven entertainment, communication platforms and ad-supported or subscription-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $385.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,081,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.65. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $114.11. 12,343,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,968,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.34. 2,658,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.91. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,643,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,208. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 17,902,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,169,922. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Further Reading