Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.