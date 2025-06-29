Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $24,148,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.65 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

